Big E Reacts To Emotional Asuka Moment At WWE Backlash

During Saturday’s 2026 WWE Backlash premium live event, Asuka faced IYO SKY in a highly anticipated singles match that highlighted a classic teacher-versus-student dynamic. Both wrestlers delivered outstanding performances, but IYO SKY, known as “The Genius of the Sky,” emerged victorious. After the match, an emotional Asuka hugged and kissed SKY and waved to the crowd as she exited the ring.

WWE veteran Big E participated in the Backlash post-show to discuss various topics, including Asuka’s future in WWE. He expressed that, while he doesn’t want to speculate, if this was Asuka’s way of saying goodbye to the WWE Universe, she would be profoundly missed.

Big E also praised Asuka’s impressive achievements, labeling her as an all-time great. Additionally, he commended SKY’s performance and expressed his expectation that she will soon be involved in the World Title picture.

Big E said, “I don’t [want to speculate] either. I wonder if this is a goodbye. I haven’t really seen Asuka this emotional. If this is goodbye, I know she will be dearly missed. She has been a pioneer; she has done truly incredible things in the ring before she even got to WWE but has further staked her claim as an all-time great here in WWE. I don’t know what this means, but shout out to IYO SKY for another incredible performance. She’s someone I expect to be in that World Title picture again very, very soon.”

You can check out Big E’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)