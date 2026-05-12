Reason Behind Asuka’s Current WWE Absence

Asuka’s WWE status has reportedly become clearer following speculation generated by her emotional appearances at both WWE Backlash 2026 and Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw.

According to PWInsider, Asuka is returning to Japan for an extended period due to an undisclosed family matter. The report noted that she remains under WWE contract and that her absence is not connected to WWE’s recent post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts or the reported talent pay reduction discussions.

The report follows Asuka’s backstage segment on Raw in Knoxville, where she shared an emotional farewell moment with Iyo Sky before leaving the building with luggage in hand.

During the segment, Asuka told SKY: “I was looking for someone to take over my position. Finally, you’ve become the person. I’m so glad it was you. I’m proud of you.”

Iyo responded: “Even if we fight, we will always be family. Goodbye, Asuka-san. See you later!”

The scene came just days after their match at Backlash, where SKY defeated Asuka before the two embraced in the ring in what many fans interpreted as a farewell moment.

The clarification also follows comments made by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he stated that several people backstage at Backlash were saying goodbye to Asuka and that she had been described to him as “semi-retired.”

The SKY-Asuka storyline had already undergone major changes following the release of Kairi Sane during WWE’s post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts. Sane had been positioned as a central figure in the months-long angle between Asuka and SKY before her departure forced WWE to alter the planned direction of the feud.

Despite those changes, WWE moved forward with the Backlash match, with SKY emerging victorious before the emotional post-match embrace closed the program.

Since joining WWE in 2015, Asuka has established herself as one of the most accomplished women in company history. Her résumé includes four main roster women’s championship reigns, the NXT Women’s Championship, five Women’s Tag Team Championship reigns, a WWE Royal Rumble victory in 2018, and the 2020 Money in the Bank win.