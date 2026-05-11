Cody Rhodes Reveals Nintendo Sent Him A Cease And Desist

Cody Rhodes recently explained the meaning behind the Triforce symbol he once wore on his wrestling boots, revealing that the design was inspired by Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda series.

Speaking with Kit Wilson on the What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Rhodes discussed how the themes connected to the Triforce resonated with both his wrestling career and personal mindset.

“I thought the principles of the Triforce, which are power, courage, and wisdom.

And for those who don’t know, Princess Zelda is the wise one, obviously Link is the one who’s got the courage, and power is Ganon. They make up the three parts of the Triforce. That’s the whole deal.”

Rhodes went on to explain why those concepts felt especially relevant within the world of professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

“And I just liked the idea of thinking and leaning toward your own wisdom, or what you’ve learned, and applying it—of being ambitious and wanting to seek or be powerful, if you can, in a world that’s competitive, of sports and sports entertainment, and then having the courage to do it.”

He also connected the symbolism directly to the physical risks wrestlers routinely take inside the ring.

“Here you are—you’re taking a dive, you bust your elbow, you’re gonna decide to take the dive the next night, and you bust your elbow even further. I thought it was just applicable.”

Rhodes then revealed that the tribute eventually caught the attention of Nintendo

, though he stressed the company handled the situation professionally.

“I also got a cease and desist from Nintendo.

It was very kind. They weren’t—they weren’t coming after anybody. I’m not the first guy to have the Triforce.”

Rhodes has long been known for incorporating pop culture, comic book, and gaming influences into his ring gear throughout his wrestling career.