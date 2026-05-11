WWE Reportedly Preparing New Multi-Platform Gaming Project

WWE has officially filed a new trademark for “WWE Superstar Scramble” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and the filing strongly suggests the company may be developing a new gaming-related project.

The trademark application was submitted on May 10 and includes a wide-ranging description covering numerous gaming categories and formats. Among the areas listed are video games, computer games, discs, cartridges, CD-ROMs, online games, wireless device games, coin-operated arcade machines, interactive multimedia games, and television-compatible gaming systems.

The extensive nature of the filing has led to speculation that WWE Superstar Scramble could become a multi-platform gaming project rather than a standard console-exclusive release.

The filing comes shortly after the launch of WWE 2K26, which officially released on March 13 following early access availability beginning March 6 for special edition buyers.

Given the broad range of gaming platforms and categories referenced in the trademark description, WWE Superstar Scramble appears to be separate from the main WWE 2K franchise and could potentially involve mobile, online, party-style, or arcade-focused gameplay elements.

At this time, WWE has not publicly announced any details regarding the project.

As is often the case with WWE trademark filings, applications like this frequently surface months before official reveals are made. However, not every trademark ultimately results in a finalized or publicly released product.