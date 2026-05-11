Kevin Nash Calls Out TKO For Not Allowing Triple H To Run WWE Properly, Talks New Day Departure

Kevin Nash doesn’t think TKO is allowing Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque to properly run WWE.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about this, as well as the WWE departure of The New Day, during the latest installment of his Kliq This podcast.

The following are some of the highlights.

On whether or not The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made the right call to leave WWE: “Absolutely. They made their choice. Both of those guys have been there 16-17 years. Slap in the face. Both of those guys are my friends.”

On TKO messing with creative in WWE: “[Paul ‘Triple H’] Levesque takes over and everybody loves the direction that he’s carrying the new WWE program into the Netflix era. Lo and behold, like every other business on earth, the f**king guys above him that don’t have a f**king clue besides get paid more decide to start sticking their d**ks where they don’t need to. ‘We’re going to throw this guy in. Let’s put this guy in. How about him in the main event? We have a $500 million deal that this guy is locked into. While we’re at it, let’s make the arena look like NASCAR.’ It doesn’t take anything away from Paul Levesque, because Paul Levesque still knows what the f**k he’s doing. If anybody out there thinks this might apply to them, how about leaving the f**king company alone? Get your f**king noses out of creative. Go f**k yourselves. Let Paul run the f**king company. If you guys want to cut the talent, don’t throw it in Paul’s lap and make him be the bad guy. Don’t tell him, ‘Give me six years of creative process and give it to me by Wednesday. If I don’t see a certain guys name on there, I’m going to cut it by 50%.’ How about just go f**k yourself. How about you grow a set of balls, you walk in, and you tell them because UFC is bleeding through every tunikit that they have, we’re going to cut people from WWE to stop the bleeding from the other company. UFC is hemorrhaging money, and WWE isn’t. How about we tell the truth. If something happens and Triple H is no longer at the helm because there is some type of power play, I hope you follow my lead because the minute they f**k with him, I’ll have nothing to do with that product the rest of my life.”

Watch the complete episode of the Kliq This podcast with Kevin Nash via the YouTube player embedded below.