Former WWE Star Recalls Making Out With Torrie Wilson, Interesting Fact About Memorable WWE Storyline

Dawn Marie spoke with Going Ringside from News4Jax for an interview.

The following are some of the highlights.

On the fact that it was actually Torrie Wilson’s idea to use her real father in their racy storyline in WWE in the past: “They came up with an angle. They wanted me to seduce her father. They used her real father. They asked her, ‘Do you want to use your real dad or do you want us to hire someone?’ She’s like, ‘No, use my real dad. It’ll give me an opportunity to spend some time with him.’ Because when you’re on the road, you don’t see your family ever.”

On making out with Torrie Wilson and her father in the same night: “It was weird when I had a makeout with her father and her all on the same night. (laughs) It was okay. It was fine.”

On if fans still ask her about the infamous storyline: “Oh, all the time. Although it’s so funny because a lot of people say, ‘Oh my God, that was the worst angle ever.’ I’m like, ‘How? Everybody remembers it, so how is it horrible?’ If it was horrible then no one would remember, right? So I loved it. It was a great time.”