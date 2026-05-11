Monday, May 11, 2026
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WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (5/11/2026): Knoxville, TN.

By
Matt Boone
-

The fallout from WWE Backlash: Tampa goes down tonight.

WWE is live at 8/7c this evening on Netflix, as WWE Raw emanates from Knoxville, Tennessee with the post-WWE Backlash episode.

Advertised for the May 11, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:

    * Open Challenge: Oba Femi vs. TBA
    * Street Profits & Joe Hendry vs. Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, & Austin Theory
    * Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony with Jacob Fatu
    * Brie Bella & Paige respond to The Judgment Day

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.

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