WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (5/11/2026): Knoxville, TN.

The fallout from WWE Backlash: Tampa goes down tonight.

WWE is live at 8/7c this evening on Netflix, as WWE Raw emanates from Knoxville, Tennessee with the post-WWE Backlash episode.

Advertised for the May 11, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:

* Open Challenge: Oba Femi vs. TBA

* Street Profits & Joe Hendry vs. Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, & Austin Theory

* Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony with Jacob Fatu

* Brie Bella & Paige respond to The Judgment Day

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.