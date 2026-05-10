Sunday, May 10, 2026
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Backstage News On Who Played “Minihausen” At WWE Backlash 2026

By
James Hetfield
-
Danhausen - Minihausen
Danhausen - Minihausen | WWE

As we approached Saturday’s 2026 WWE Backlash premium live event (PLE), there was much speculation about Danhausen’s mystery partner. It turned out that the Very Nice, Very Evil star’s partner was none other than his clone, Minihausen. Danhausen arrived at the event with his signature cloning box, and when it opened, out came his mini version.

According to PWInsider.com (via Fightful.com), AAA’s Mascarita Sagrada played the role of Minihausen at the 2026 WWE Backlash PLE. Sagrada showcased his lucha libre skills brilliantly throughout the match, performing impressive moves such as Hurricanranas and dives to take out The Miz and Kit Wilson outside the ring. At one point, Wilson even locked Minihausen in the cloning box, resulting in several Minihausens emerging from it.

In the end, Danhausen and Minihausen emerged victorious, with Danhausen pinning The Miz after the former WWE Champion’s attempt to use a fire extinguisher backfired.

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