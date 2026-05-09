Backstage Update On Danhausen’s Mystery Partner At WWE Backlash

WWE is set to hold its 2026 Backlash premium live event (PLE) tonight, May 9th, at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. The main event features Jacob Fatu defending the World Championship against Roman Reigns.

One of the most intriguing storylines involves Danhausen, whose merchandise outperformed Reigns’ at WrestleMania 42. While Danhausen is known for his comedic antics and hasn’t competed in the ring as frequently, many WWE fans who haven’t seen his work in AEW and on the independent circuit are eager to see what kind of wrestler he can be in high-stakes matches.

In a notable tag team match, Danhausen will team up with a mystery partner to take on The Miz and Kit Wilson, with whom Danhausen has had conflicts since his debut. Speculation around the identity of his partner has been rampant, ranging from another comedic figure like R-Truth to one of Danhausen’s real-life friends, with CM Punk being the current favorite.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Jelly Roll is the leading candidate to be Danhausen’s tag team partner, although he cannot confirm this. Initially, Jelly Roll was slated to be part of a higher-profile tag team match alongside Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Pat McAfee. However, fan backlash led McAfee to step back from that match.

Despite this, WWE remains committed to Jelly Roll, with upcoming Mattel action figures in development, including a retro-style rubber figure. Given Danhausen’s frequent interactions with outside celebrities such as Stephen A. Smith and Danielle Fishel, it makes more sense for him to partner with Jelly Roll rather than Cody Rhodes.