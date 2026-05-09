Scott Steiner’s Son Brock Rechsteiner Confirms Wrestling Plans

Brock Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, has confirmed that he plans to pursue a professional wrestling career once his football journey comes to an end.

Speaking with Sharief Ishaq of WDSU, Rechsteiner explained that his family’s 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction played a major role in inspiring him to eventually follow the Steiner family legacy into wrestling.

“It really inspired me when he got inducted into the Hall of Fame back in Dallas in 2022. That inspired me to, once I’m done playing football, I want to pursue football as long as I can, play as long as I can, but once I’m done, I’ll get into wrestling too,” Rechsteiner said.

Rechsteiner also credited his cousin, Bron Breakker, as a major influence behind his decision to seriously consider entering the wrestling business in the future.

“I work out with him all the time back home. I go fishing with him a lot because he moved back to Georgia. He has really convinced me to, once I’m done playing football, to get into the wrestling business. I want to play football for as long as I can, give it the best shot I can, but once I’m done playing football, I’ll get into it, for sure,” Rechsteiner said.

Rechsteiner recently signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following his college football career at Jacksonville State University. Between 2023 and 2025, he recorded 53 receptions for 629 yards and seven touchdowns.

In addition to his football career, Rechsteiner already has ties to WWE through the company’s NIL program, having signed a WWE Next In Line deal in June 2025 alongside his brother Brandon.

The Steiner family remains one of wrestling’s most well-known bloodlines, with Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2022.