Update On Roman Reigns Being Pulled From WWE RAW Listings

Reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns was originally advertised to appear on all episodes of Monday Night RAW in June. However, he was later removed from WWE’s listings for the June 1, 8, 15, and 22 episodes of the flagship show.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, Reigns was never supposed to be advertised for those June dates, and his listing was the result of a “clerical error” by TKO and WWE. Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer added that Reigns was pulled from the line-up because he is not scheduled to compete at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 27.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer explained that Reigns was initially advertised for the June RAW episodes due to WWE’s unpredictable planning. Sometimes, wrestlers are listed for events and then removed once it’s confirmed they will not be present. Meltzer also dismissed speculation that TKO had asked Reigns to take a pay cut, stating that he is among the last individuals who would be asked to do so.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu at Backlash tonight.

He is also scheduled to appear on all RAW episodes this month and will compete at Clash in Italy on May 31.