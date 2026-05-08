Backstage News On Why Jeff Cobb’s WWE Push Never Happened

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has revealed that WWE originally had far bigger plans for Jeff Cobb, who competed under the name JC Mateo, before those plans were ultimately scrapped.

Writing in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer stated that Cobb was initially expected to receive a major singles push upon arriving in WWE.

“Cobb was at first planned for a big push as he was to work with key people in singles in plans that never ended up happening. For whatever reason, after seeing him, he became a face in the crowd of the MFTs, a group built around Sikoa, and with Tama Tonga getting the screen time and Talla Tonga as the monster.”

Before signing with WWE, Cobb had established himself as one of the most accomplished heavyweight performers outside the company. During his career, he captured championships across multiple promotions, including runs as a NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and ROH World Champion in Ring of Honor.

Given his reputation for combining elite athleticism with power and strong in-ring performances, many expected Cobb to receive a significant role immediately after joining WWE.

However, according to Meltzer, the original plans for major singles programs against top roster names quietly fell apart for unknown reasons. Instead, Cobb was placed into The MFTs alongside Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Talla Tonga.

With Tama Tonga reportedly receiving most of the faction’s television focus and Talla Tonga positioned as the group’s dominant powerhouse, Cobb largely faded into the background and was rarely featured in major storylines.

Cobb was eventually included among the talents released during WWE’s post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts on April 24.