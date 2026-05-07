Backstage Update On John Cena’s WWE Backlash Appearance

John Cena’s upcoming appearance at WWE Backlash 2026 was reportedly finalized well before he teased the news publicly on social media.

According to Bodyslam, WWE had already secured Cena for Saturday’s event in Tampa several weeks ago. One of the major factors behind the booking was Cena’s proximity to the area, as he currently resides in the Tampa region, making the appearance far easier to arrange compared to events requiring major travel commitments.

The report noted that the agreement had already been completed before Cena hinted online that he would be appearing at the show.

Cena recently posted on Twitter/X teasing that he plans to reveal “history-making” news during Backlash, writing that while he could not promise perfection, the announcement would “change the WWE experience” for both fans and performers.

The venue hosting the event, Amalie Arena, has also been advertising Cena’s appearance on its official event listings.

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer previously reported that Cena remains contracted for multiple WWE appearances following his hosting role at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, with Backlash being one of the scheduled dates.

The currently announced card for WWE Backlash includes:

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

Iyo Sky vs. Asuka

Danhausen and a mystery partner vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson

Backlash will stream live Saturday night on the ESPN app in the United States.