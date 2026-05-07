Sami Zayn Addresses WWE Heel Turn Speculation

Sami Zayn recently addressed fan speculation surrounding his current WWE character direction, pushing back on claims that he has officially turned heel.

Speaking with The Toronto Sun, Zayn explained that the ongoing storyline is intentionally being approached differently and said the reactions from audiences have varied from week to week.

“I’ll disagree with your statement that I’ve fully turned heel here. I don’t think I have.

I think I’m trying to play this one a little different, because this one is kind of different. We’re kind of writing these reactions, which are kind of different week to week.”

Zayn went on to reveal that he had personally pitched a slight evolution of his character that would create more divided audience reactions rather than presenting a traditional clear-cut heel turn.

“I had this idea for a slight kind of character shift that would be a little kind of outside the box, that would kind of split the audience a little bit. But sometimes things just don’t work out exactly how you envision it. And sometimes you think you’re going to be somewhere on the timeline, and you’re not. You know what I mean?”

While keeping details vague, Zayn suggested that the storyline still has room to evolve in multiple directions and admitted he finds that uncertainty refreshing creatively.

“Maybe I’m being a little vague here about it, but all this to say, I still think there’s a ways to go, and it could still go in a number of different ways, which I find very interesting and kind of refreshing.”

Zayn also joked about one of the recent controversial moments involving his on-screen antics.

“Although to be fair, you know, if you kick a mannequin gingerbread man below the belt, I know that might upset some people because people want to have fun.”

Over the years, Zayn has become known as one of WWE’s most versatile performers, successfully balancing both beloved babyface runs and critically acclaimed heel characters throughout his career.