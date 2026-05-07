WWE To Pre-Tape Fourth Of July Weekend Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE will reportedly pre-tape the WWE SmackDown episode scheduled for Fourth of July weekend as part of the company’s newly announced summer touring schedule.

As revealed in WWE’s latest event announcement, Atlantic City will host a combined Raw and SmackDown taping on Monday, June 29, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. WWE Raw will air live that evening, while the SmackDown episode taped the same night is scheduled to air in its usual Friday timeslot on July 3.

The event will mark the first televised WWE show held in Atlantic City since 2008. WWE is reportedly partnering with Visit Atlantic City, the Atlantic City Sports Commission, and Oak View Group for the event. The July 4 holiday this year also coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The Atlantic City show will be the second advance SmackDown taping WWE has scheduled for late June. Earlier this week, WWE confirmed that The O2 Arena will host a special SmackDown taping on Tuesday, June 23. That episode will serve as the go-home show for Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia and will air on Friday, June 26.

Overall, WWE recently announced 16 new Raw and SmackDown dates across the United States running from late June through early September.

Among the newly confirmed shows are:

June 29 — Atlantic City, New Jersey — Raw and SmackDown — Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

July 6 — Chicago — Raw — Allstate Arena

The expanded summer touring schedule comes during a busy period for WWE as the company continues building toward several major international events and premium live shows throughout 2026.