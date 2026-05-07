WWE Announces 16 New RAW And SmackDown Dates For Summer 2026

WWE has officially announced 16 additional dates for upcoming episodes of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown this summer.
The company confirmed that tickets for all newly announced events will go on sale Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. local time in each market, while an exclusive presale will begin Thursday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time.
The newly announced schedule includes stops across the United States throughout June, July, August, and early September.
The full list of dates and venues is as follows:
June 29 – Atlantic City – RAW/SmackDown – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
July 6 – Chicago – RAW – Allstate Arena
July 10 – Oklahoma City – SmackDown – Paycom Center
July 13 – Dallas – RAW – American Airlines Center
July 17 – Albany – SmackDown – MVP Arena
July 20 – Detroit – RAW – Little Caesars Arena
July 24 – Oakland – SmackDown – Oakland Arena
July 27 – Inglewood – RAW – Intuit Dome
July 31 – Green Bay – SmackDown – Resch Center
August 3 – Des Moines – RAW – Casey’s Center
August 10 – Norfolk – RAW – Scope Arena
August 17 – Buffalo – RAW – KeyBank Center
August 28 – Cleveland – SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
August 31 – Charlotte – RAW – Spectrum Center
September 4 – Cincinnati – SmackDown – Heritage Bank Center
September 7 – Birmingham – RAW – Legacy Arena at BJCC
The announcement comes as WWE continues expanding its touring schedule throughout 2026 following a busy post-WrestleMania 42 season.