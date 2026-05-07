WWE Announces 16 New RAW And SmackDown Dates For Summer 2026

WWE has officially announced 16 additional dates for upcoming episodes of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown this summer.

The company confirmed that tickets for all newly announced events will go on sale Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. local time in each market, while an exclusive presale will begin Thursday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

The newly announced schedule includes stops across the United States throughout June, July, August, and early September.

The full list of dates and venues is as follows:

June 29 – Atlantic City – RAW/SmackDown – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

July 6 – Chicago – RAW – Allstate Arena

July 10 – Oklahoma City – SmackDown – Paycom Center

July 13 – Dallas – RAW – American Airlines Center

July 17 – Albany – SmackDown – MVP Arena

July 20 – Detroit – RAW – Little Caesars Arena

July 24 – Oakland – SmackDown – Oakland Arena

July 27 – Inglewood – RAW – Intuit Dome

July 31 – Green Bay – SmackDown – Resch Center

August 3 – Des Moines – RAW – Casey’s Center

August 10 – Norfolk – RAW – Scope Arena

August 17 – Buffalo – RAW – KeyBank Center

August 28 – Cleveland – SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

August 31 – Charlotte – RAW – Spectrum Center

September 4 – Cincinnati – SmackDown – Heritage Bank Center

September 7 – Birmingham – RAW – Legacy Arena at BJCC

The announcement comes as WWE continues expanding its touring schedule throughout 2026 following a busy post-WrestleMania 42 season.