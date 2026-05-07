WWE Reportedly Done Making Talent Cuts

The latest wave of WWE roster cuts following WrestleMania 42 appears to be complete, according to veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that WWE has finalized its recent round of talent departures and that all affected performers have already been informed internally.

“I am told that cuts are done. I don’t know if we know every name, but every name has been told. So if someone was told and did not go on social media or they did not remove the name from the website yet, it is possible a name or two could still come up, but they have all been done for now,” Meltzer said.

While additional names could still emerge publicly through social media statements or roster updates on WWE’s official website, Meltzer indicated that the actual decisions have already been made and communicated behind the scenes.

As of now, there have reportedly been 30 WWE departures since WrestleMania 42, including 18 from the main roster. That number is significantly larger than last year’s post-WrestleMania cuts, which reportedly involved just six main roster talents.

Among the notable names released were Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, the entire Wyatt Sicks group, Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, Motor City Machine Guns, Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, Alba Fyre, and Zoey Stark.

Meltzer previously noted that several factors contributed to the unusually large number of cuts this year. According to him, WWE had intentionally held back on major releases last year following the TKO Group Holdings takeover and was now effectively “catching up.” He also pointed to the latest wave of NXT call-ups requiring roster balancing, as well as WWE SmackDown moving back to a two-hour format, reducing available television time and the need for as much roster depth.