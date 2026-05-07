Ireland Could Potentially Bid To Host A Future WWE WrestleMania

A local Irish government official believes Ireland could be a legitimate future destination for WrestleMania and is planning to formally push the idea to the Irish government.

Maurice Shortall recently spoke with the Irish Mirror about the possibility of bringing WWE’s biggest annual event to Ireland, outlining the potential economic and tourism benefits such a move could create for the country.

“As a globally recognised event with the capacity to attract tens of thousands of international visitors and generate substantial international media exposure, WrestleMania presents a significant opportunity for Ireland to strengthen its position as a leading destination for major event tourism. The wider regional benefit to counties such as Kilkenny would be substantial, with strong potential for tourism spillover, increased domestic travel, and enhanced international visibility for Ireland’s secondary tourism destinations. Ireland is well placed to present a credible and competitive bid for WrestleMania, given our strong international tourism brand, proven track record in hosting major events, and global reputation as a welcoming destination,” Shortall said.

Shortall reportedly intends to formally raise the proposal with the Irish government as discussions surrounding future international WrestleMania locations continue to grow.

If Ireland were ever selected to host the event, Croke Park in Dublin would be viewed as the leading candidate venue. The iconic stadium holds more than 82,000 fans and has previously been named by Sheamus as his dream location for WrestleMania.

Ireland currently has strong representation on WWE’s active roster, including Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Lyra Valkyria, and Sheamus.

As of now, WrestleMania 43 is expected to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE is also believed to still owe New Orleans a future WrestleMania after shifting this year’s event to Las Vegas, while Nashville has also reportedly been discussed internally as a possible future host city.