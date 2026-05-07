Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: The New Day’s WWE Exit, Backlash Preview & More

Another week means another edition of the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast, brought to you by PWMania.com!

This week, Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent tackle one of the biggest stories in wrestling as they discuss the departures of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from WWE.

The crew breaks down:

What the exits mean from a business and creative perspective

Where The New Day ranks among the greatest factions in WWE history

The legacy Kofi and Woods leave behind after years as one of WWE’s most successful acts

The conversation then shifts toward WWE Backlash, as the guys preview the upcoming Premium Live Event and give their predictions for the card.

But one major question hangs over the show:

Is Backlash shaping up to be WWE’s weakest PLE in quite some time?

From match quality to storyline momentum, the crew gives their honest take on whether the event can exceed expectations.

Listen now: