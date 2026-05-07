Conflicting Reports Continue About Aleister Black And AEW

There are rumors that former WWE star Aleister Black is in “active negotiations” with AEW regarding a potential return to the company. SEScoops cited a source with direct knowledge of the discussions, stating that talks between Black and AEW are ongoing, despite public speculation that he may not be welcomed back.

However, Fightful Select has reported that AEW is publicly denying any current discussions with Black. It’s important to note that he still has over two months left on his WWE contract, and although his 90-day no-compete period is complete, Fightful noted that “anything can happen between now and then.”

Additionally, a previous report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp indicated that the relationship between AEW and Black is not entirely severed, suggesting that the possibility of a return is not completely ruled out.

Black previously competed in AEW from 2021 to 2024 under the ring name Malakai Black, where he also formed the House of Black stable and won the AEW World Trios Titles alongside Buddy Matthews and Brody King.

Last month, Black was one of several talents released by WWE, along with his wife, former WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega.