Backstage Update On Blake Monroe’s WWE SmackDown Debut

WWE has been promoting the arrival of Blake Monroe to Friday Night SmackDown since WrestleMania 42. In recent weeks, vignettes announcing her impending debut have been airing on WWE SmackDown; however, the company has not yet disclosed the exact date of her arrival, leading to fan speculation.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com addressed a fan inquiry and indicated that the current expectation is for Monroe to start appearing on WWE SmackDown by the end of this month.

Her last appearance on WWE television was during the second week of NXT Revenge, where she faced Tatum Paxley for the Women’s North American Championship in a Casket Match. Despite her efforts, she was unable to dethrone Paxley.

On the April 24 episode of SmackDown, WWE confirmed that Monroe is set to join the main roster. Another vignette featuring her aired this past Friday night. Several wrestlers have joined the main roster since WrestleMania 42, including Ethan Page, Sol Ruca, and Joe Hendry on RAW, as well as Fatal Influence and Ricky Saints on SmackDown.

Monroe made her NXT debut in June 2025, following a successful two-year tenure with All Elite Wrestling, where she performed under the ring name Mariah May. She is a former NXT Women’s North American Champion.