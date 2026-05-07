Mark Shapiro Addresses WWE WrestleMania 42 Ticket Sales Concerns

TKO CEO Mark Shapiro participated in the earnings call on Wednesday to address multiple issues, including concerns about the ticket prices for WWE WrestleMania 42.

Shapiro said, “We fielded some investor questions about WWE demand and the state of creative, driven by online commentary and the year-over-year WrestleMania ticket sale performance. We are not concerned about the ticket performance whatsoever. It was unrealistic to expect year two growth in Las Vegas. Even with that, WrestleMania 42 was still one of the highest gates in WWE history and easily outperformed anywhere else we could have staged it.”

On the creative for the show:

“As it relates to the creative, there will always be periodic fan dissatisfaction around creative execution, commercial load, and celebrity usage. We listen to all the feedback. We do not turn a deaf ear, but these are not new criticisms.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)