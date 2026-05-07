Bron Breakker Reveals Why The Spear Became His Finisher

WWE star Bron Breakker appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss various topics, including his choice of the spear as his finishing move.

Breakker said, “I think it just stems back from my football career. I was a defensive guy for the majority of my career, I played linebacker. I played sort of like a hybrid safety linebacker kind of guy that could play in the box and guy that could play in space with skilled players. And I feel like I’ve just been doing the spear my entire life. At this point it’s second nature to me, and then it’s pretty cool that I can sort of bring that experience from football and and translate that over to wrestling. And people seem to enjoy it, so I’m having fun doing it as well. So it’s pretty cool.”

On how his football career has helped him in WWE:

“Oh, tremendously. Anywhere from a mental toughness standpoint as far as our WWE schedule goes. It’s no secret that we’re very busy and we’re on the road a lot. And from a from a mentality standpoint, from a culture standpoint, there’s a lot of things that I’m very, very grateful for that I learned at Kennesaw State that I’ve been able to just bring with me to the wrestling business. I mean, there’s there’s so many intangibles that translate over in terms of footwork and athletic ability, and speed is obviously something that plays a great deal in my role in WWE as well. So, a lot of things translate over it. You know, I was an amateur wrestler too, growing up for a very long time as well. So there’s just a lot of things from the sports that I played growing up that translate over to what we do. It’s the perfect mix.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)