Mark Shapiro Addresses WWE And UFC Saudi Arabia Event Plans

TKO’s CEO, Mark Shapiro, participated in the earnings call on Wednesday to discuss various topics, including WWE and UFC events in Saudi Arabia.

Shapiro said, “I want to address activity in the Middle East and neighboring markets. First and foremost, we are firmly moving ahead with our scheduled events. UFC returns to Azerbaijan with Fight Night Baku on June 27. That same night, WWE hosts Night of Champions from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This historic double header reflects a commitment by our respective partners and us to bring world-class events to fans across the region, even and despite a challenging environment.”

On the PIF’s deal with TKO:

“I would add that PIF withdrawing its funding of LIV Golf, our partners in Saudi Arabia have confirmed that will not be the case with TKO. Their commitment to our properties in 2026 and beyond is unwavering. After these two events, we expect the remainder of our 2026 events in the Middle East, comprised of six events, to take place as planned. The demand is real, our partners are committed, and we are leaning in.”

There has been growing speculation regarding the future of the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) sponsorship of sports and entertainment events, fueled by reports suggesting that the PIF is running low on funds. These reports have gained attention recently, especially after it was announced that the PIF might withdraw its support from LIV Golf.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)