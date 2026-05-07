Bron Breakker Explains Why He Turned On Seth Rollins

WWE star Bron Breakker appeared on ESPN SportsCenter to discuss various topics, including his upcoming match with Seth Rollins at Backlash 2026.

Breakker said, “I think this means everything, especially for me getting back into the world title picture. I think the first order of business is getting through Seth Rollins and sort of putting that story to bed because we have a lot of history.”

On why he turned on Rollins:

“Obviously, Seth took me under his wing a little bit over a year ago after WrestleMania to groom me as the next big thing in WWE, but things went a little astray along the way because I just had this feeling, at some point or another, Seth was either going to turn his back on me or pull the rug in me as soon as things maybe didn’t start going his way, along with his vision of how he saw the group going. So I just beat him to it, really.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)