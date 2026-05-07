WWE Files New Trademark For “Naraku”

WWE recently submitted a trademark application for the term “Naraku” on Tuesday, May 5, as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services, specifically for providing wrestling news and information through a global computer network.

“Naraku” will be the new ring name for former IWGP Heavyweight Champion EVIL. He announced this new in-ring name via a vignette on NXT this past Tuesday night. Before this announcement, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp noted that the name Nox Raijin was initially planned as his WWE ring name, but those plans changed. The company had filed for the trademark the previous week.

Naraku is set to make his in-ring debut for WWE next Tuesday on NXT TV, although his opponent has not yet been announced as of this writing.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”