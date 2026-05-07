ESPN Announces Extensive Coverage Plans For WWE Backlash 2026

WWE is set to host its 2026 Backlash premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, May 9th, at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. In a press release, ESPN announced its plans to provide comprehensive, multi-platform coverage of the event.

This includes appearances by WWE Superstars across ESPN studio programs, including SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, The Rich Eisen Show, and Unsportsmanlike. Scheduled talent includes Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu, Charlotte Flair, Paul Heyman, Trick Williams, Danhausen, and The Miz.

Additionally, ESPN.com will feature in-depth coverage of Backlash, including a preview by Greg Wyshynski and live results, analysis, and takeaways by Sach Chandan. ESPN’s social media channels will provide extensive coverage throughout the week, showcasing creative imagery, strategic account distribution, and vertical video content. This social coverage will also highlight key moments, behind-the-scenes access, and fan engagement across ESPN’s platforms.

Moreover, ESPN plans to continue rolling out long-form content from WrestleMania 42, which took place last month. This new content will include highlights featuring Rhea Ripley and a segment called “Katie Feeney’s 5 Steps to Become a WWE Superstar.”

According to the press release, ESPN plans to release additional episodes of the “3 Count” series featuring Cody Rhodes on its social media platforms.

ESPN’s WWE coverage will include talent-led messaging and consistent visibility for ESPN Unlimited, with integrated streaming calls to action across priority social touchpoints.

As previously reported, the first hour of WWE Backlash will be simulcast on ESPN2. The opening hour will feature a match between Trick Williams and Sami Zayn for the WWE U.S. Title, as well as a matchup between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.