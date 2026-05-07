Paul Heyman Explains Why He Aligned With Bron Breakker

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman appeared on ESPN’s Get Up to discuss various topics, including what fans can expect from Seth Rollins versus Bron Breakker.

Heyman said, “The destruction of Seth Rollins. An exclamation point. And the rise of Bron Breakker to the top of WWE.”

On why he chose to align himself with Breakker:

“The future of WWE. He checks every single box. He is faster than anybody. He is stronger than anybody. He is tougher than anybody. He’s a legitimate athlete coming from D1 into the Baltimore Ravens and straight to WWE. He is absolutely everything that we at WWE look for for the future of this entire industry.”

On what non-wrestling fans can expect from the match:

“You can see Bron Breakker being the most physical athlete inside the ring in WWE since the retirement of Brock Lesnar.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)