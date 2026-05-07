WWE Developmental Talent Francois Prinsloo Announces His Exit From The Company

WWE developmental talent Francois Prinsloo recently announced his departure from the company on his Instagram account. Prinsloo signed with WWE in May 2025. He represented South Africa in discus throwing at the 2024 Olympics but never made his television debut with the organization.

Prinsloo wrote, “WWE has been nothing but a blessing for me. It has easily been one of the hardest challenges I’ve had to face and yet I wouldn’t have had it any other way. Through this journey I was able to learn a lot about myself, the world and the beautiful people in it.

WWE showed me a world I never knew that I would fall in love with, introduced me to amazing people that I will never forget. It reignited my passion and talent for acting and speaking. WWE also showed me how much further I could push my limits…or rather how much further I want to push them now. It’s opened my eyes to so much more and has inadvertently…made me hungrier.

There’s a long list of people I want to thank, but for now I’ll shorten it. Thank you to the amazing coaches I had the pleasure of working with.Thank you to the medical stuff and their unending diligence to help me through my slew of freakish injuries. Thank you to S&C for getting me in the best shape of my life. Thank you to the great athletes, friends, classmates and opponents I got to meet, wrestle or learn from and finally….Thank YOU, for your support and encouragement ❤️

It’s been fun and hard, but hardest of all is having to accept my journey getting cut short before I could really start 🖤

But I wise man once told me : “the wolf climbing the mountain is always hungrier than the one at the top,” and unfortunately, I’ve been left starving… but we’ll talk more about that later

More life🫡💯🙏🏾”

Prinsloo joins several WWE stars from the main roster, NXT, and the Performance Center who have exited in recent weeks, including Kairi Sane, the Motor City Machine Guns, Aleister Black, and the Wyatt Sicks.