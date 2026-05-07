Backstage Update On WWE Changing EVIL’s Name To Naraku

PWMania.com previously reported that former IWGP Heavyweight Champion EVIL revealed his new WWE ring name, Naraku, in a vignette during last Tuesday night’s episode of NXT TV. Recently, WWE filed a trademark application for the name Naraku. It was also noted that EVIL’s initial ring name was intended to be Nox Raijin, for which WWE filed a trademark application on April 28.

According to BodySlam+, sources indicate that WWE had been developing several vignettes and promotional materials over the weekend featuring the name Nox Raijin. However, the decision to switch to the name Naraku was made on Monday. WWE typically files its trademark applications several days in advance, which did not happen in this case. Instead, reports suggest that WWE plans to use the name Naraku for Hiromu Takahashi.

Naraku is set to make his in-ring debut on next week’s episode of NXT, although his opponent has not yet been announced. He took to Twitter (X) to express his thoughts on his new ring name, writing, “From here on, I will be known as NARAKU.

Got it? Remember it well. #NARAKU #WWENXT”