JBL Shares Personal Story About Being Asked To Take WWE Pay Cut

WWE Hall of Famer JBL believes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will thrive following their WWE departures, predicting that both men could become even bigger stars outside the company before eventually returning.

Speaking on Something To Wrestle, JBL admitted he was surprised to see The New Day split from WWE after such a long and successful run.

“Yes, 100% yeah. I figured they’d just be lifers there. I really thought that. So if they’re betting on themselves, good for them. They’re going to be absolutely fine, because those are incredibly talented people,” JBL said.

JBL also shared a personal story from a visit to Malawi that he said demonstrated just how globally recognized Kingston and New Day had become during the height of KofiMania.

“I was down in Malawi, and I’m working with a bunch of kids out there one day. I am probably 10 miles from a road, 10 miles from electricity lines, 10 miles from running water. It’s one of the poorest areas in the world. And I can’t communicate with them. Finally, one of the kids goes, Kofi. I mean, God. And I looked at this kid, and I said, Kofi Kingston. I was shocked. And one of the kids goes, New Day. You got to be kidding me. Because of that, I connected with them. KofiMania was legit. he was a freaking is a freaking global superstar. So is Xavier Woods.”

JBL praised both men for their intelligence and professionalism, noting that they were among the easiest performers to work with during his time around them in WWE.

“Those guys are incredibly talented. I’ve worked with them a ton of times. I love working with them. They’re very smart. They don’t have to worry about anything with a script or getting them, throwing them off or anything. You can’t throw them off. Not smart guys like that. And so if they’re betting on themselves, that’s what it is. Good for them, they’re going to be absolutely fine, because those are incredibly talented people.”

JBL also addressed the broader business side of WWE roster decisions, explaining that talent departures and contract restructures are simply part of how large corporations operate.

“It’s a corporation mindset, and they’re making a ton of money. They mean they’re doing something right. And look, they don’t adopt you. You know, that’s the mistake that people think that they make. You know, okay, because you work there, because you’ve been very successful, you’ve been paid for that. Does that mean they have to keep you for life? No, absolutely not. It doesn’t. You’re not adopted, you’re hired, and that always comes to an end.”

During the discussion, JBL also recalled a story about being asked to restructure his own WWE contract while preparing for surgery years ago. He explained that then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis contacted him shortly before a procedure to inform him that WWE wanted to reduce his deal.

“I was prepping for surgery, and Laurnatis calls me and says, We want to reduce your contract… I’m looking down and about to get IVs in my arm, and I’m looking down. Years later, I talked to Johnny about it, and he had no idea (he was getting surgery). It just happened.”

JBL admitted he was angry at the time but later realized it was not intentionally timed. He also compared his own situation then to some of the veteran wrestlers reportedly being asked to restructure deals today.

“I was making good money. Bradshaw was running out. Nobody knew JBL was coming, and so they thought my career was pretty much done. And I was in that same boat. Was that same boat where I was making quite a bit of money and I wasn’t being used that much. I wasn’t the top guy and I wasn’t the new guy. I’m exactly the people you’re talking about.”

JBL concluded by explaining that he always viewed wrestling contracts as performance-based opportunities rather than guaranteed long-term security, especially during WWE’s previous touring-heavy eras when talent could significantly exceed their downside guarantees.