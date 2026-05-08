WWE Moves AJ Lee, Paige, And Bella Twins To Free Agents Section

WWE has officially moved AJ Lee, Paige, Nikki Bella, and Brie Bella to the free agents section of its official roster page.

The four join several other notable names currently listed as free agents, including Danhausen, Oba Femi, and Omos.

Lee returned to WWE in September 2025 after nearly ten years away from the company. Upon her return, she initially teamed with her husband CM Punk in a featured storyline against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch before transitioning into a singles feud with Lynch over the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Lee defeated Lynch to capture the title at Elimination Chamber before ultimately dropping the championship back to Lynch on night one of WrestleMania 42.

Following the match, Lee shared a message thanking both the WWE women’s locker room and fans while teasing that she intended to return in the future. WrestleVotes previously reported that her current creative plans had wrapped up for the time being, though there was internal hope she could return around a major event such as SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Nikki Bella returned to WWE last year, while Brie Bella officially signed a new contract with the company earlier this year.

Nikki suffered a fractured and sprained ankle during the March 27 episode of WWE SmackDown, forcing her out of the planned fatal four-way Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 42.

Paige stepped in as Nikki’s replacement and teamed with Brie to win the titles, marking Paige’s first WWE match since 2017.

The WrestleMania appearance was especially significant for Paige, whose career was originally halted due to a serious neck injury that forced her into retirement. She later returned to wrestling in AEW under the name Saraya after receiving medical clearance and competed in her first match back at AEW Full Gear 2023.

According to recent reports, Nikki Bella is targeting a June in-ring return and has her sights set on Liv Morgan and the Women’s World Championship picture.