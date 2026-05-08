Backstage Update On Roman Reigns Following Recent WWE Rumors

A rumor has been circulating that the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, might be leaving the company. However, a new report has dispelled this notion.

Initially, Reigns was removed from scheduled appearances for RAW in June. This information was later confirmed to be an error, but it coincided with reports that several WWE stars had been asked to accept pay cuts. This combination of events seemed to fuel speculation that Reigns was unhappy with TKO and WWE.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, there are no concerns regarding Reigns leaving the company from either WWE or TKO’s perspective, and his position within WWE remains solid.

The report also noted that Reigns is still heavily included in WWE’s creative plans.

Reigns is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 9th, at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The event will air live on the ESPN Unlimited App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.