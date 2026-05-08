Backstage News On WWE’s Sami Zayn And Gingerbread Man Angle

WWE star Sami Zayn destroyed the Gingerbread Man costume on last week’s WWE SmackDown, which is part of the ongoing feud between him and the reigning United States Champion, Trick Williams.

According to a report from Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, several members of the creative team were opposed to the use of the Gingerbread Man gimmick on SmackDown.

One source even described the gimmick as “hokey and archaic.” The report also noted significant pushback from the creative team on the direction of the storyline during discussions within WWE.

Williams is set to defend his United States Championship against Sami Zayn at WWE Backlash in a rematch of their match at WrestleMania 42, where Williams won the championship. Backlash will take place at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, May 9th. The event will be broadcast on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.