Friday, May 8, 2026
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Additional Details On Nick Khan’s New WWE Contract

By
James Hetfield
-
Nick Khan
Nick Khan | WWE

According to a previous report by PWMania.com, WWE President Nick Khan has re-signed with the company for a contract that extends through the end of 2030. This new deal includes a significant increase in his base salary, rising from $2 million to $3 million per year starting next year.

Additionally, Khan is eligible for an annual bonus of up to $3 million in 2026 and up to $6 million starting in 2027, depending on performance targets.

PWInsider.com added that Khan received an $11 million stock grant upon signing the deal. This grant is separate from his annual stock target of $7.5 million for this year, which will increase to $8.5 million over the duration of the contract. Furthermore, Khan could earn an additional $5 million in equity grant bonuses based on Zuffa Boxing’s performance.

At the end of April, it was reported that Khan’s total compensation for 2025 would amount to $24.3 million. This figure breaks down to a $2 million base salary, over $11 million in stock options, and $10.75 million in bonuses.

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