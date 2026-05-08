Updated Ticket Sales Revealed For WWE Backlash 2026

WWE Backlash 2026 is scheduled for this Saturday, May 9th, at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. This will be the first premium live event the company has hosted since last April’s WrestleMania 42.

According to WrestleTix, of the 13,737 available tickets, 12,234 have been sold so far, with 1,085 sold in the past three days. The report also noted that the cheapest ticket available is $94.95, down from $101.30.

So far, five matches have been announced for the event. The show will be headlined by “The OTC” Roman Reigns defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu. Following the precedent set by WrestleMania 42, the first hour of Backlash will air on ESPN2.

During this opening hour, fans can expect to see Seth Rollins face Bron Breakker and Trick Williams take on Sami Zayn for the United States Championship. Additionally, bitter rivals IYO SKY and Asuka will compete in a one-on-one match.

Legendary 17-time World Champion John Cena is also set to appear at WWE Backlash. He has promised to deliver “history-making” news this weekend.