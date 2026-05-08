WWE Hall Of Famer Shares Theory On John Cena’s Backlash Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his thoughts on what 17-time World Champion John Cena might announce at Backlash.

Ray said, “I think a WrestleMania announcement is fair. I think much like The Rock announced where WrestleMania was going to be, I think Cena coming out and saying WrestleMania after Saudi is in Nashville, maybe New Orleans, or whatever city they decided to go with. I think that’s a fair announcement. What else would be history-making news? Announcing the next site for WrestleMania, would you use the term ‘history-making news?’ Well, for the first time in history, WrestleMania is coming to Nashville. There’s how you play with those words.”

On an alternate idea of what it could be:

“Because it’s just going to take three years to be built, maybe. ‘We’re breaking ground on the WWE Hall of Fame.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)