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WWE Hall Of Famer Shares Theory On John Cena’s Backlash Appearance

By
James Hetfield
-
John Cena
John Cena | WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his thoughts on what 17-time World Champion John Cena might announce at Backlash.

Ray said, “I think a WrestleMania announcement is fair. I think much like The Rock announced where WrestleMania was going to be, I think Cena coming out and saying WrestleMania after Saudi is in Nashville, maybe New Orleans, or whatever city they decided to go with. I think that’s a fair announcement. What else would be history-making news? Announcing the next site for WrestleMania, would you use the term ‘history-making news?’ Well, for the first time in history, WrestleMania is coming to Nashville. There’s how you play with those words.”

On an alternate idea of what it could be:

“Because it’s just going to take three years to be built, maybe. ‘We’re breaking ground on the WWE Hall of Fame.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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