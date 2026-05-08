Chelsea Green Shares Recovery Update Following Heart Procedure

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star Chelsea Green recently shared that she underwent a heart procedure for supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) and is eager to return to WWE soon.

In her appearance on Busted Open Radio, Green discussed her recovery and provided updates on her condition. She also mentioned that she proposed calling into Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Green said, “I have one more day of bed rest, and then it’s taking it easy for another week. I’m feeling good. My wounds are healing, my heart feels heavy, and my breathing is interesting, but we’re on the mend. I already pitched for this week. I can call in.”

Green made an appearance on last week’s WWE SmackDown alongside Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, Giulia, and Kiana James, as her ankle injury seems to have healed. Although Green was sidelined by an ankle injury, she still made television appearances while using a wheelchair. It remains unclear when she will be fully healed and ready for her WWE in-ring return.

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)