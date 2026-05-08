Natalya Reveals She Personally Pitched Working With Jaida Parker

WWE legend Nattie Neidhart appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including how she pitched the idea of working with Jaida Parker to NXT Executive Producer Shawn Michaels.

Neidhart said, “I love when I hear you [Chelsea Green] say, ‘I texted Undertaker about doing AAA.’ So did I! I texted Jeremy Borash, Undertaker. I was texting Shawn Michaels about working Jaida Parker. I said, ‘Shawn, I know I’m on the main roster, but I want to work Jaida Parker. I want to do a program with Jaida because I see something so special in her.’ Thank God, Shawn was super receptive. I don’t just wait for things to come to me; I want to work with everyone.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)