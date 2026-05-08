Backstage Update On John Cena’s Major WWE Backlash Announcement

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena is set to make an appearance at this Saturday’s 2026 Backlash Pay-Per-View (PLE), where he has a significant announcement planned. Cena recently hinted that this announcement will shock everyone in WWE, from fans and superstars to champions and rookies.

According to a report from Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, there is a strong expectation within the company that Cena’s announcement will relate to the upcoming launch of Club WWE. WWE revealed initial details for Club WWE, its new fan program, during the April 13 episode of RAW.

The report also mentioned high expectations for the program, noting that Cena serving as the face of the brand is a significant advantage. When asked if the announcement could involve a location reveal for WrestleMania, the source indicated that this is unlikely.

The promotional video for Club WWE promises early access to tickets, exclusive merchandise available nowhere else, rewards for participation, a global community forum, an exclusive hub, and bonus content that will further expand the WWE Universe.

WWE Backlash will take place this Saturday, May 9, at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, and will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.