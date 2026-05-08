New Ticket Sales Numbers Released For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is scheduled to hold the next edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, May 23, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

According to WrestleTix, the event has sold 9,216 tickets out of 10,320 available seats, leaving 1,104 tickets still available. The report also noted that 183 tickets were sold in the past week, with the lowest-priced ticket currently available priced at $66.80.

As of now, no matches have been announced for the event, as WWE still has Backlash taking place this weekend. This month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, like all previous specials, will be available on Peacock in the U.S.

Typically, the shows air on YouTube in most countries outside the U.S., but in India, they will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.