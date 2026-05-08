Jacob Fatu Fires Back At Fans Doubting Him Before WWE Backlash

WWE star Jacob Fatu appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including fans who believe that World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will defeat him at WWE Backlash this coming Saturday.

Fatu said, “He just won if this is the next PLE. So I can understand why people think, ‘Oh, he’s not going to lose; it’s just a match; he’s going to fall in line.’ No, that’s **. Alright? That’s a**. So, y’all over here want to tap in? Y’all think y’all know the booking? What y’all think? ‘Oh, Roman Reigns’ first title defense against Jacob, there’s no way Roman’s losing it.’ Man, that’s a**. Because check this out, of course, y’all going to be watching. Y’all gonna be tapped in. So everybody else complaining online about this and that, I bet you will definitely buy that ESPN app, and I bet you going to be sitting there watching and enjoying the show and not saying a word during the match.”

On how he understands why fans think he won’t win at Backlash:

“I can understand why people think I’m not going to win. First PLE, first title defense out of WrestleMania—there’s no way. ‘Hey, check this out; there was no way Jacob was supposed to be here.’ There was no way Jacob was supposed to have a main event PLE, Roman Reigns, right out of WrestleMania. To keep it 100, like I said before, no man ain’t never ran into nobody like me.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)