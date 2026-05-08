Backstage Update On Big E’s WWE Future

PWMania.com previously reported that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods mutually decided to leave WWE after the company requested they accept pay cuts as part of a contract restructuring, which they declined. Following their departure, fans were left wondering about Big E’s future.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources familiar with the production of WWE’s Countdown pre-shows indicate that Big E is expected to continue as a panelist on those shows.

The report also noted that Big E is regarded as a “valuable presence” within WWE and plays a crucial role in the success of the pre-shows.

Big E has been involved in the pre-shows for the past several years, particularly since he sustained a career-ending injury on the March 11, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown.

There are currently no updates on the length of Big E’s WWE contract, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.