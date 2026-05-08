Friday, May 8, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Backstage Update On WWE NXT Great American Bash 2026 Location

By
James Hetfield
-
NXT Great American Bash 2026
NXT Great American Bash 2026

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE NXT’s Premium Live Events (PLEs) will air on The CW starting this summer. Fans can look forward to watching NXT’s PLEs on The CW, beginning with this summer’s Great American Bash. However, at that time, WWE had not disclosed the date or venue for this year’s event.

According to BodySlam+, recent discussions have taken place regarding the PLE, and NXT’s Great American Bash is scheduled to occur at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, during the last week of July.

Last year, the PLE was held in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 12. In the main event, Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe defeated Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley) by pinfall in a tag team match.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved