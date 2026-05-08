Brock Lesnar Moved To WWE Alumni Section

According to a report from PWMania.com, WWE legend “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar, experienced a loss to “The Ruler,” Oba Femi, on night two of WrestleMania 42.

Following the match, Lesnar appeared to signal his retirement by leaving his boots and gloves in the ring before emotionally departing with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

There has been considerable speculation regarding the legitimacy of Lesnar’s retirement, with some suggesting that it could be part of a storyline. WWE has attempted to address these rumors, as Lesnar’s profile has now been moved to the Alumni section of the official website roster.

On WWE television, Lesnar’s retirement has been portrayed as seemingly legitimate, although the term “retired” has not been officially used in reference to him.

To highlight his career, the company aired a retrospective video on both RAW and SmackDown following WrestleMania, but they have not made many references to him since then.