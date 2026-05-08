WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight’s Backlash Go-Home Episode

WWE SmackDown airs live tonight from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena as WWE presents the final stop before this weekend’s WWE Backlash 2026 in Tampa.

One of the featured matches on tonight’s show will see Tiffany Stratton make the first defense of the WWE Women’s United States Championship against Kiana James. Stratton captured the title from Chelsea Green and has quickly emerged as one of SmackDown’s breakout stars, while James recently received major praise from Charlotte Flair during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, where Flair labeled her a future main-event level talent.

The women’s division will also be heavily featured in a six-woman tag team match as Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss team up to face Fatal Influence, consisting of Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid. The group has quickly made an impact since arriving from NXT, particularly after Jayne scored a controversial singles win over Charlotte Flair with outside interference.

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, Gunther is scheduled for an in-ring promo following last week’s attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Their developing rivalry has rapidly become one of SmackDown’s biggest headline programs heading into the summer.

Sami Zayn is also expected to appear as WWE continues building toward his United States Championship rematch against Trick Williams at Backlash.

In one of the more unusual segments announced for the show, WWE will also present “The Gingerbread Man Funeral” following last week’s controversial storyline development involving Sami Zayn and the character. The angle reportedly generated strong reactions both online and internally within WWE creative.

The currently announced lineup for tonight’s SmackDown includes:

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. Fatal Influence

Women’s United States Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Kiana James

Gunther in-ring promo

The Gingerbread Man funeral segment featuring Sami Zayn