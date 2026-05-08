Backstage Update On WWE’s New Plans For Cody Rhodes And Gunther

Dave Meltzer has reported that WWE recently made a significant creative change involving the Undisputed WWE Championship picture, with Gunther now positioned as the next major challenger for Cody Rhodes.

According to Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE originally had different plans in place for both Gunther and Randy Orton before circumstances forced a pivot.

“There have been a lot of WWE changes over the past few weeks when it comes to major direction. While not on Backlash, but certainly on an upcoming PPV, they shot an angle to set up Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther as the next WWE title program. Gunther had been earmarked for Roman Reigns and there was even an interview shot to start in that direction.”

Meltzer added that Orton’s post-WrestleMania attack on Rhodes had originally been intended to continue their feud, with plans potentially leading to Orton capturing the championship.

“Randy Orton punting Rhodes after their WrestleMania match clearly was leading to keeping that program going with Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll no longer in the picture. Orton hasn’t appeared since WrestleMania. There is no confirmation of an Orton injury, but we had reported he was hurting. Before the show the plan was for Orton to win with the proviso that could be changed based on his injury status.”

The report sheds additional light on Gunther’s surprise attack on Rhodes during the May 1 episode of WWE SmackDown in Tulsa, which now appears to have been part of WWE’s revised creative direction.

Prior to the shift, WWE had reportedly been preparing for a future feud between Gunther and Roman Reigns and had already filmed interview content designed to begin establishing that rivalry.

However, Orton’s apparent physical condition may have forced WWE to alter course. Orton has not appeared on WWE television since delivering the punt kick to Rhodes following their match at WrestleMania 42.

While there has been no official announcement regarding an injury, Meltzer previously reported that Orton was dealing with health issues leading into WrestleMania weekend.