Sami Zayn Opens Up About “Strange” Atmosphere Around WrestleMania 42

Sami Zayn recently reflected on his experience surrounding WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, admitting that this year’s event felt noticeably different compared to previous WrestleManias in his career.

Speaking with Witty Whittier, Zayn explained that a combination of storyline uncertainty, shifting crowd reactions, and last-minute creative changes contributed to a unique atmosphere during WrestleMania week.

“The vibe was just different this year for so many reasons. Sometimes it just comes down to like the hotel you stay in or the match you have on the card. Like there’s just everything shifts your mood slightly.”

Zayn noted that, unlike most previous WrestleMania seasons where he had a clearly defined role, this year’s evolving character direction left things feeling far less predictable.

“This year, my character at the time of WrestleMania is a bit more undefined than it’s been in many, many years.

Usually I walk into Mania and I know exactly where I’m at and what I’m doing. This year it’s like this character shift and the sea change that’s been going on at the same time with Trick Williams kind of rising, and me, getting these I would say polarizing reactions—but it’s kind of started to swing all the way in the other direction now to where I’m unliked, and I’m kind of as a character saying like, ‘What did I even do here?’ and ‘Why is this happening?’ and all that kind of stuff.”

He continued by describing how inconsistent crowd responses from city to city made the entire experience feel less stable than usual.

“It’s just like it’s still in this, week-to-week, audience-to-audience—it’s all different. So it felt a little less like sure-footed, you know what I mean?”

Zayn also referenced several unusual elements surrounding WrestleMania weekend itself, including the late addition of Pat McAfee to the show.

“The vibe around WrestleMania was a little strange this year, like with the Pat McAfee thing being added at the last minute. I don’t—there was just so many things that felt a little strange about this year’s WrestleMania.”

Despite those feelings, Zayn ultimately expressed gratitude for still being part of WWE’s biggest annual event, especially after missing last year’s WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

“But ultimately, like you said, I didn’t get to do Mania last year in Las Vegas. I missed out on it. So I kind of felt like, ‘Oh, all right. Here we go.’

And when you’re actually in the ring, and when you’re actually in the city, and you’re doing meet and greets and stuff like that, I really like it. It can be a tad overwhelming sometimes but what a privilege to have. Because if I go to WrestleMania 15, 20 years from now and I’m not at the center of it, I’m not having matches and I’m not this and that, then you’re not overwhelmed by it. It’s a gift to be in the midst of that madness.”