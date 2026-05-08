Backstage Update On WWE Talent Pay Cuts And Recent Releases

Dave Meltzer has provided additional clarification regarding WWE’s recent contract restructuring requests, noting that the number of wrestlers asked to accept reduced deals was reportedly far smaller than some earlier reports had suggested.

Writing in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer stated that fewer than six talents were approached about taking pay cuts in exchange for remaining with the company.

“While there have been talks of large numbers asked to take pay cuts, those in a position to know have said that the number is less than a half dozen, and they were people who would have been cut had they not accepted it. They were not the high end players and were people that creative had tabbed little interest in going forward and thus the idea is they could remain under contract while their in-ring aspect of their career would be phased down.”

Meltzer added that some talents accepted the revised terms while others chose to leave the company instead.

“Some accepted those terms and some didn’t. We were told that everyone that was to be cut or those asked to take pay cuts to stay have been informed of it, and not to expect anyone on the roster to be surprised going forward or much if any in the way of new names coming out.”

Meltzer’s report also revisited the situation involving The New Day, noting that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were only one year into five-year contracts running from 2025 through 2030 when WWE informed them they would either need to accept reduced deals or be released. The duo ultimately chose to leave after reportedly being told there were no major creative plans for them moving forward.

As of now, the full list of known WWE departures following WrestleMania 42 includes:

Main Roster

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Bo Dallas

Erick Rowan

Joe Gacy

Dexter Lumis

Nikki Cross

Kairi Sane

Aleister Black

Zelina Vega

Alba Fyre

Zoey Stark

Santos Escobar

Apollo Crews

Alex Shelley

Chris Sabin

Jeff Cobb (JC Mateo)

Tanga Loa

NXT

Andre Chase

Dante Chen

Tyson Dupont

Tyriek Igwe

Tyra Mae Steele

Chris Island

Sirena Linton

Trill London

Malik Blade

Luca Crusifino

Carlee Bright