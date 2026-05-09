Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi Dominated WWE YouTube Views In April

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, published by WrestleNomics, the match between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42 continued to dominate WWE’s YouTube traffic throughout April.

The report highlighted that the match highlights became WWE’s most-watched video of the month, with 5.33 million views. Additionally, a video centered on their storyline secured the second spot with 2.89 million views, making it a clean sweep for the feud in WWE’s monthly YouTube rankings. This rivalry had already garnered significant attention in March, and the momentum persisted into April following their match and Lesnar’s surprise retirement.

The report also revealed that several other clips related to WrestleMania performed exceptionally well. Highlights featuring CM Punk and Roman Reigns reached 2.32 million views, while a clip of IShowSpeed hitting Logan Paul with a splash garnered 2.25 million views. Another segment featuring LA Knight during IShowSpeed’s stream reached 1.89 million views.

Additional notable clips included Jacob Fatu challenging Reigns for the title on the RAW episode following WrestleMania, the promo exchange between Punk and Reigns from April 6, and the match between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. Clips involving Lesnar and Femi on April 6 drew 1.52 million views, while a six-man tag team match featuring The Usos, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed rounded out the top 10 with 1.38 million views.

Among the most-watched women’s segments, Bianca Belair’s pregnancy reveal topped the charts with 1.20 million views. Other significant clips included Paige’s return at WrestleMania, which earned 1.10 million views, highlights from Seth Rollins vs. GUNTHER at 1.03 million views, and Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley with 964,000 views.